TCU hosts New Orleans to start season

New Orleans Privateers at TCU Horned Frogs

Fort Worth, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: TCU opens the season at home against New Orleans.

TCU went 14-3 at home a season ago while going 16-16 overall. The Horned Frogs averaged 67.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.7 last season.

New Orleans went 2-18 in Southland play and 3-15 on the road last season. The Privateers averaged 67.9 points per game last season, 34.6 in the paint, 12.5 off of turnovers and 10.2 on fast breaks.

