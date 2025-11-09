TCU hosts Lamar following Toolson’s 25-point game

Lamar Cardinals (1-0) at TCU Horned Frogs (1-1) Fort Worth, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: TCU hosts Lamar…

Lamar Cardinals (1-0) at TCU Horned Frogs (1-1)

Fort Worth, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: TCU hosts Lamar after Tanner Toolson scored 25 points in TCU’s 104-63 victory over the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

TCU went 16-16 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Horned Frogs averaged 14.3 points off of turnovers, 11.6 second-chance points and 21.5 bench points last season.

Lamar finished 9-6 on the road and 20-13 overall last season. The Cardinals averaged 7.5 steals, 5.0 blocks and 12.0 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

