TCU hosts Lamar after Gambrell’s 27-point game

Lamar Cardinals (1-0) at TCU Horned Frogs (1-1)

Fort Worth, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Horned Frogs -17.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar plays TCU after Jayden Gambrell scored 27 points in Lamar’s 93-53 victory over the Texas A&M-San Antonio Jaguars.

TCU went 14-3 at home last season while going 16-16 overall. The Horned Frogs gave up 68.7 points per game while committing 16.0 fouls last season.

Lamar finished 20-13 overall a season ago while going 9-6 on the road. The Cardinals averaged 7.5 steals, 5.0 blocks and 12.0 turnovers per game last season.

