TCU Horned Frogs face the Wisconsin Badgers

Wisconsin Badgers (5-1) vs. TCU Horned Frogs (4-2) San Diego; Friday, 5:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -5.5; over/under…

Wisconsin Badgers (5-1) vs. TCU Horned Frogs (4-2)

San Diego; Friday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -5.5; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin and TCU meet at Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California.

The Horned Frogs have a 4-2 record against non-conference oppponents. TCU averages 80.7 points and has outscored opponents by 14.4 points per game.

The Badgers are 5-1 in non-conference play. Wisconsin is fifth in the Big Ten scoring 91.2 points per game and is shooting 46.8%.

TCU averages 80.7 points, 7.2 more per game than the 73.5 Wisconsin gives up. Wisconsin averages 11.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.7 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game TCU gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Punch is shooting 56.9% and averaging 12.0 points for the Horned Frogs. Jayden Pierre is averaging 11.8 points.

Nicholas Boyd is averaging 22 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Badgers. John Blackwell is averaging 17.2 points.

