TCU Horned Frogs begin season at home against the New Orleans Privateers

New Orleans Privateers at TCU Horned Frogs Fort Worth, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: TCU hosts New Orleans…

New Orleans Privateers at TCU Horned Frogs

Fort Worth, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: TCU hosts New Orleans in the season opener.

TCU went 14-3 at home last season while going 16-16 overall. The Horned Frogs allowed opponents to score 68.7 points per game and shoot 44.1% from the field last season.

New Orleans went 2-18 in Southland play and 3-15 on the road a season ago. The Privateers averaged 67.9 points per game last season, 34.6 in the paint, 12.5 off of turnovers and 10.2 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

