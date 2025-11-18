Tavares’ 13 lead Southern Miss past William Carey 82-59

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Isaac Tavares’ 13 points helped Southern Miss defeat William Carey 82-59 on Tuesday. Tavares also contributed…

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Isaac Tavares’ 13 points helped Southern Miss defeat William Carey 82-59 on Tuesday.

Tavares also contributed eight rebounds for the Golden Eagles (2-3). Curt Lewis finished 3 of 5 from 3-point range and 2 for 3 from the line to add 11 points. Tegra Izay shot 4 of 5 from the field to finish with 10 points.

The Golden Eagles took a 38-28 lead into the half, before going on a 13-1 run early in the second half to take a 51-32 lead.

The Crusaders were led in scoring by Jamar Jenkins, who finished with 11 points on 4-of-14 shooting. William Carey was held to a woeful 26% from the floor (20-of-76), 27% from 3-point territory (9-of-33).

Randarius Hughes’ seven points on 3-of-6 shooting made him the only Crusaders player with at least two attempts to shoot 50% or better. He added 10 rebounds and two steals.

