Tatum scores 23, VMI downs JWU Charlotte 122-58

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Mario Tatum Jr.’s 23 points helped VMI defeat Division III JWU Charlotte 122-58 on Monday in a season-opener.

Walker Andrews scored 22 points while going 8 of 16 (5 for 10 from 3-point range). TTatum went 5 of 7 from 3-point range. J Johnson had 19 points and shot 5 for 11 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line and grabbed 10 rebounds.. The Keydets hit 21 3s on 41 attempts.

The Wildcats were led by Antonio Perkins, who recorded 17 points. Amare Robinson added eight points for JWU Charlotte. Jordan Appling had eight points and five assists.

