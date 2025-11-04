Tate McCubbin scores 17 to lead Austin Peay over Bryan 128-47

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tate McCubbin had 17 points in Austin Peay’s 128-47 win against Bryan on Monday night. McCubbin…

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tate McCubbin had 17 points in Austin Peay’s 128-47 win against Bryan on Monday night.

McCubbin also contributed six rebounds and five assists for the Governors. Tyler Wagner scored 15 points, shooting 5 of 10 (4 for 9 from 3-point range). Anton Brookshire went 5 of 7 from the field (4 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

Jerry Taylor Jr. led the way for the Lions with 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

