Tarleton State visits Rice after Johnson’s 33-point showing

Tarleton State Texans (3-3) at Rice Owls (2-3) Houston; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State visits Rice after…

Tarleton State Texans (3-3) at Rice Owls (2-3)

Houston; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State visits Rice after Dior Johnson scored 33 points in Tarleton State’s 77-54 win over the Angelo State Rams.

The Owls have gone 2-1 at home. Rice is 1-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

The Texans have gone 0-3 away from home. Tarleton State is sixth in the WAC with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Chris Mpaka averaging 2.2.

Rice scores 75.6 points per game, 4.2 fewer points than the 79.8 Tarleton State gives up. Tarleton State averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Rice gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Anderson is scoring 14.6 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Owls. Trae Broadnax is averaging 14.2 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 37.5%.

Johnson is shooting 56.9% and averaging 22.7 points for the Texans. Freddy Hicks is averaging 12.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.