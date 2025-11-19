Tarleton State visits No. 10 TCU following Suarez’s 26-point performance

Tarleton State Texans (2-3) at TCU Horned Frogs (4-0) Fort Worth, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 10…

Tarleton State Texans (2-3) at TCU Horned Frogs (4-0)

Fort Worth, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 TCU hosts Tarleton State after Marta Suarez scored 26 points in TCU’s 69-59 victory against the NC State Lady Wolfpack.

TCU went 21-0 at home last season while going 34-4 overall. The Horned Frogs gave up 57.6 points per game while committing 14.4 fouls last season.

The Texans are 0-1 in road games. Tarleton State is 1-2 against opponents over .500.

