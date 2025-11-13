Tarleton State visits Baylor following Mpaka’s 24-point game

Tarleton State Texans (2-2) at Baylor Bears (2-0) Waco, Texas; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State visits Baylor…

Tarleton State Texans (2-2) at Baylor Bears (2-0)

Waco, Texas; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State visits Baylor after Chris Mpaka scored 24 points in Tarleton State’s 76-62 victory over the Merrimack Warriors.

Baylor went 20-15 overall with a 13-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bears averaged 7.5 steals, 2.8 blocks and 10.1 turnovers per game last season.

Tarleton State went 12-20 overall with a 1-14 record on the road a season ago. The Texans averaged 10.5 assists per game on 21.8 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

