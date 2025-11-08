Tarleton State takes on Houston Christian following Brackens’ 20-point performance

Houston Christian Huskies (0-1) at Tarleton State Texans (1-1) Stephenville, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State takes…

Houston Christian Huskies (0-1) at Tarleton State Texans (1-1)

Stephenville, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State takes on Houston Christian after Shadasia Brackens scored 20 points in Tarleton State’s 87-77 loss to the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

Tarleton State went 20-14 overall a season ago while going 13-3 at home. The Texans averaged 63.9 points per game while shooting 40.9% from the field and 31.3% from 3-point range last season.

Houston Christian went 3-17 in Southland action and 0-14 on the road last season. The Huskies averaged 49.1 points per game last season, 23.1 in the paint, 11.1 off of turnovers and 4.7 on fast breaks.

