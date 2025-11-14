Tarleton State takes on Baylor following Mpaka’s 24-point game

Tarleton State Texans (2-2) at Baylor Bears (2-0) Waco, Texas; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -24; over/under…

Tarleton State Texans (2-2) at Baylor Bears (2-0)

Waco, Texas; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -24; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State faces Baylor after Chris Mpaka scored 24 points in Tarleton State’s 76-62 victory over the Merrimack Warriors.

Baylor went 20-15 overall with a 13-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bears averaged 76.1 points per game last season, 33.7 in the paint, 15.2 off of turnovers and 10.0 on fast breaks.

Tarleton State finished 6-7 in WAC action and 1-14 on the road last season. The Texans allowed opponents to score 69.6 points per game and shot 44.4% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.