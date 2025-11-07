Tarleton State hosts Texas A&M-CC in out-of-conference matchup

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (1-1) at Tarleton State Texans (0-2) Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State hosts…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (1-1) at Tarleton State Texans (0-2)

Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State hosts Texas A&M-CC in a non-conference matchup.

Tarleton State finished 10-3 at home last season while going 12-20 overall. The Texans averaged 63.3 points per game last season, 15.6 on free throws and 12.3 from 3-point range.

Texas A&M-CC finished 13-9 in Southland play and 4-11 on the road a season ago. The Islanders gave up 67.4 points per game while committing 17.9 fouls last season.

