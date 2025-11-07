Tarleton State hosts Arkansas State after Rose’s 20-point performance

Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-1) at Tarleton State Texans (1-0) Stephenville, Texas; Friday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-1) at Tarleton State Texans (1-0)

Stephenville, Texas; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State takes on Tarleton State after Crislyn Rose scored 20 points in Arkansas State’s 68-66 loss to the Ball State Cardinals.

Tarleton State went 20-14 overall with a 13-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Texans averaged 63.9 points per game while shooting 40.9% from the field and 31.3% from 3-point range last season.

Arkansas State finished 7-9 on the road and 21-11 overall a season ago. The Red Wolves averaged 20.5 points off of turnovers, 11.3 second-chance points and 0.4 bench points last season.

