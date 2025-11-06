Tanner Toolson scores 25 off the bench and TCU beats Saint Francis 104-63 for its first win

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Tanner Toolson scored 25 points off the bench and made four of TCU’s 12 3-pointers,…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Tanner Toolson scored 25 points off the bench and made four of TCU’s 12 3-pointers, Micah Robinson had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and the Horned Frogs beat Saint Francis 104-63 on Thursday night.

TCU (1-1), which lost 73.1% of its scoring and 68.6% of its rebounding from last season, dropped its opener 78-74 to New Orleans. Malick Diallo, one of TCU’s returning players, suffered a season-ending injury with a torn ACL in his left knee during Monday’s game.

Xavier Edmonds had 12 points and nine rebounds, and David Punch added 11 points, eight boards and four blocks for TCU, which outrebounded Saint Francis 48-22. Liutauras Lelevicius and Jace Posey each scored 10.

Saint Francis (1-1) was led by Skylar Wicks’ 18 points. Cameron Tweedy added 14.

TCU took the first double-digit lead of the game with 9:20 remaining in the first half and the Horned Frogs’ lead didn’t drop below 10 the rest of the way. Toolson scored 15 points in the first half on 5-of-8 shooting, including three 3-pointers, to help TCU lead 53-29.

Edmonds scored TCU’s opening five points of the second half to begin a 15-3 run for a 36-point lead. Toolson gave TCU a 49-point advantage with 1:52 remaining.

TCU’s Jamie Dixon and Saint Francis’ Luke McConnell are two of 51 Division I head coaches at their alma mater.

