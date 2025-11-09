Taliah Scott scores 29, Bella Fontleroy adds 26 for No. 16 Baylor women in 76-63 win over Lindenwood

WACO, Texas (AP) — Taliah Scott dropped 29 points and Bella Fontleroy added 26 for No. 16 Baylor in a…

WACO, Texas (AP) — Taliah Scott dropped 29 points and Bella Fontleroy added 26 for No. 16 Baylor in a 76-63 win over Lindenwood on Sunday.

Scott, who made her home debut for Baylor after transferring from Auburn last season, shot 9 for 16 from the field and was perfect from the free throw line.

The Bears (2-0) started the game on an 18-0 run, with Lindenwood’s (1-1) first point coming from the free throw line with 3:44 left in the first quarter. The Lions went on a 15-0 run at the end of the third quarter and into the fourth to close the gap to 63-57. Fontleroy and Scott ended the run with a 3-pointer each, and Baylor held Lindenwood scoreless for the final 3:08 of the game.

Ellie Bruggmann led the Lions in scoring, with 20 points. Gracie Kelsey and Gracy Wernli both added 10.

