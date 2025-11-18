Syracuse plays Monmouth, aims for 4th straight home win

Monmouth Hawks (1-2) at Syracuse Orange (3-0) Syracuse, New York; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orange -21.5; over/under…

Monmouth Hawks (1-2) at Syracuse Orange (3-0)

Syracuse, New York; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orange -21.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse hosts Monmouth looking to continue its three-game home winning streak.

Syracuse went 11-6 at home a season ago while going 14-19 overall. The Orange averaged 74.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 77.8 last season.

Monmouth went 13-20 overall a season ago while going 4-14 on the road. The Hawks averaged 11.8 assists per game on 23.8 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.