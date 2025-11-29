Syracuse plays Howard, aims for 6th straight home win

Howard Bison (6-2) at Syracuse Orange (5-1) Syracuse, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse hosts Howard aiming…

Howard Bison (6-2) at Syracuse Orange (5-1)

Syracuse, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse hosts Howard aiming to extend its five-game home winning streak.

The Orange have gone 4-0 at home. Syracuse averages 16.5 turnovers per game and is 4-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Bison are 4-2 in road games. Howard is second in the MEAC scoring 65.5 points per game and is shooting 37.7%.

Syracuse’s average of 4.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Howard gives up. Howard averages 11.2 more points per game (65.5) than Syracuse gives up to opponents (54.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Laila Phelia averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Orange, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc. Dominique Onu is shooting 45.9% and averaging 13.0 points.

April Edwards averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 4.6 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. Zennia Thomas is averaging 15.3 points and 8.5 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

