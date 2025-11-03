Syracuse Orange start season at home against the Binghamton Bearcats

Binghamton Bearcats at Syracuse Orange Syracuse, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse hosts Binghamton in the season…

Binghamton Bearcats at Syracuse Orange

Syracuse, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse hosts Binghamton in the season opener.

Syracuse went 14-19 overall last season while going 11-6 at home. The Orange averaged 74.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 77.8 last season.

Binghamton finished 15-17 overall a season ago while going 5-12 on the road. The Bearcats averaged 69.8 points per game last season, 33.9 in the paint, 10.4 off of turnovers and 7.5 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.