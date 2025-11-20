Syracuse Orange face the Utah Utes

Utah Utes (3-1) vs. Syracuse Orange (4-0) Uncasville, Connecticut; Friday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse plays Utah in Uncasville,…

Utah Utes (3-1) vs. Syracuse Orange (4-0)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse plays Utah in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Syracuse went 12-18 overall with a 6-5 record against non-conference opponents in the 2024-25 season. The Orange averaged 17.5 points off of turnovers, 14.0 second-chance points and 4.3 bench points last season.

Utah went 22-9 overall with a 9-3 record against non-conference opponents in the 2024-25 season. The Utes averaged 76.4 points per game last season, 32.1 in the paint, 18.6 off of turnovers and 8.3 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

