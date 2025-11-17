Syracuse Orange face the Monmouth Hawks on 3-game win streak

Monmouth Hawks (1-2) at Syracuse Orange (3-0) Syracuse, New York; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse will try to…

Monmouth Hawks (1-2) at Syracuse Orange (3-0)

Syracuse, New York; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse will try to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Orange take on Monmouth.

Syracuse finished 14-19 overall a season ago while going 11-6 at home. The Orange allowed opponents to score 77.8 points per game and shoot 46.3% from the field last season.

Monmouth finished 13-20 overall last season while going 4-14 on the road. The Hawks averaged 11.8 assists per game on 23.8 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.