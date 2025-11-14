Syracuse Orange and the Drexel Dragons meet

Drexel Dragons (1-2) vs. Syracuse Orange (2-0) Philadelphia; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse will take on Drexel at…

Drexel Dragons (1-2) vs. Syracuse Orange (2-0)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse will take on Drexel at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Syracuse went 14-19 overall with a 6-5 record against non-conference opponents during the 2024-25 season. The Orange averaged 11.1 points off of turnovers, 10.5 second-chance points and 23.8 bench points last season.

Drexel went 18-15 overall with a 10-5 record against non-conference opponents during the 2024-25 season. The Dragons averaged 10.2 points off of turnovers, 11.0 second-chance points and 15.6 bench points last season.

