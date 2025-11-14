Syracuse Orange and the Drexel Dragons meet

Drexel Dragons (1-2) vs. Syracuse Orange (2-0)
Philadelphia; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse will take on Drexel at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Syracuse went 14-19 overall with a 6-5 record against non-conference opponents during the 2024-25 season. The Orange averaged 11.1 points off of turnovers, 10.5 second-chance points and 23.8 bench points last season.
Drexel went 18-15 overall with a 10-5 record against non-conference opponents during the 2024-25 season. The Dragons averaged 10.2 points off of turnovers, 11.0 second-chance points and 15.6 bench points last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.