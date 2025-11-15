Live Radio
Syracuse Orange and the Drexel Dragons meet

The Associated Press

November 15, 2025, 4:53 AM

Drexel Dragons (1-2) vs. Syracuse Orange (2-0)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orange -13; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse will face Drexel at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Syracuse went 14-19 overall with a 6-5 record against non-conference opponents during the 2024-25 season. The Orange averaged 74.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 77.8 last season.

Drexel finished 18-15 overall with a 10-5 record in non-conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Dragons averaged 70.4 points per game last season, 9.9 on free throws and 23.1 from deep.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

