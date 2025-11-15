Syracuse Orange and the Drexel Dragons meet

Drexel Dragons (1-2) vs. Syracuse Orange (2-0) Philadelphia; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orange -13; over/under is 148.5…

Drexel Dragons (1-2) vs. Syracuse Orange (2-0)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orange -13; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse will face Drexel at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Syracuse went 14-19 overall with a 6-5 record against non-conference opponents during the 2024-25 season. The Orange averaged 74.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 77.8 last season.

Drexel finished 18-15 overall with a 10-5 record in non-conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Dragons averaged 70.4 points per game last season, 9.9 on free throws and 23.1 from deep.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

