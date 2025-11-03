Syracuse hosts Stony Brook to open season

Stony Brook Seawolves at Syracuse Orange Syracuse, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse hosts Stony Brook in…

Stony Brook Seawolves at Syracuse Orange

Syracuse, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse hosts Stony Brook in the season opener.

Syracuse finished 12-18 overall last season while going 8-8 at home. The Orange averaged 70.5 points per game last season, 11.5 on free throws and 16.5 from deep.

Stony Brook went 12-18 overall with a 2-12 record on the road a season ago. The Seawolves shot 38.3% from the field and 26.3% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.