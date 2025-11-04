Syracuse hosts Stony Brook to open season

Stony Brook Seawolves at Syracuse Orange
Syracuse, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse hosts Stony Brook in the season opener.
Syracuse went 8-8 at home a season ago while going 12-18 overall. The Orange averaged 70.5 points per game while shooting 41.8% from the field and 33.2% from 3-point range last season.
Stony Brook went 12-18 overall a season ago while going 2-12 on the road. The Seawolves averaged 58.9 points per game while shooting 38.3% from the field and 26.3% from 3-point distance last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
