Syracuse hosts Stony Brook to open season

Stony Brook Seawolves at Syracuse Orange

Syracuse, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse hosts Stony Brook in the season opener.

Syracuse went 8-8 at home a season ago while going 12-18 overall. The Orange averaged 70.5 points per game while shooting 41.8% from the field and 33.2% from 3-point range last season.

Stony Brook went 12-18 overall a season ago while going 2-12 on the road. The Seawolves averaged 58.9 points per game while shooting 38.3% from the field and 26.3% from 3-point distance last season.

