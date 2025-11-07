Syracuse hosts Albany following Hill’s 20-point showing

Albany Great Danes (1-0) at Syracuse Orange (1-0) Syracuse, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Albany visits Syracuse…

Albany Great Danes (1-0) at Syracuse Orange (1-0)

Syracuse, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany visits Syracuse after Delanie Hill scored 20 points in Albany’s 74-46 victory against the Marist Red Foxes.

Syracuse went 8-8 at home last season while going 12-18 overall. The Orange averaged 70.5 points per game last season, 11.5 from the free-throw line and 16.5 from beyond the arc.

Albany went 10-6 on the road and 26-7 overall last season. The Great Danes allowed opponents to score 53.6 points per game and shot 39.3% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.