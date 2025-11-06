Syracuse hosts Albany after Hill’s 20-point showing

Albany Great Danes (1-0) at Syracuse Orange (1-0)
Syracuse, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Albany takes on Syracuse after Delanie Hill scored 20 points in Albany’s 74-46 victory against the Marist Red Foxes.
Syracuse finished 12-18 overall with an 8-8 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Orange averaged 70.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.4 last season.
Albany went 26-7 overall with a 10-6 record on the road a season ago. The Great Danes averaged 63.1 points per game last season, 8.0 from the free-throw line and 17.7 from deep.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
