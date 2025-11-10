Syracuse and Canisius meet for out-of-conference contest

Canisius Golden Griffins (0-2) at Syracuse Orange (2-0) Syracuse, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Canisius travels to…

Canisius Golden Griffins (0-2) at Syracuse Orange (2-0)

Syracuse, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius travels to Syracuse for a non-conference matchup.

Syracuse went 12-18 overall with an 8-8 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Orange averaged 70.5 points per game while shooting 41.8% from the field and 33.2% from 3-point distance last season.

Canisius went 10-21 overall a season ago while going 5-10 on the road. The Golden Griffins averaged 55.1 points per game last season, 10.5 from the free-throw line and 14.4 from deep.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

