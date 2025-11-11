Sylla’s double-double leads Georgia Tech rally in 70-60 win over Southeastern Louisiana

ATLANTA (AP) — Mouhamed Sylla scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and backup Lamar Washington scored 13 points and…

ATLANTA (AP) — Mouhamed Sylla scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and backup Lamar Washington scored 13 points and Georgia Tech needed the second half to distance itself in a 70-60 win over Southeastern Louisiana on Monday.

Kowacie Reeves Jr. and backup Akai Fleming each scored 12 for the Yellow Jackets (3-0).

The difference proved itself at the foul line. Georgia Tech shot 5 for 7 in the first half then became more offensively aggressive in the second and went on to shoot 14 for 19 from the line. The Yellow Jackets went 19 of 26 overall to the Lions’ 12 of 15.

Isaiah Gaines scored 12 points and Jeremy Elyzee and Jaiden Lawrence each scored 10 for the Lions (0-3).

Southeastern Louisiana established its largest lead at 27-16 on Elyzee’s three-point play with 6:54 before halftime. Georgia Tech responded by outscoring the Lions 13-4 and got with 31-29 at intermission.

Washington’s layup with 13:11 left gave Georgia Tech a 45-43 lead; its first since a Sylla layup with 12:55 before halftime that gave the Yellow Jackets a 10-9 advantage.

Jaden Mustaf’s 3-pointer with with 2:48 remaining gave Georgia Tech its largest lead at 67-53.

