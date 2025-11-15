Swain, Traore double-double help Texas past Kansas City 71-55

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Dailyn Swain scored 13 points and Matas Vokietaitis scored 12 points and Texas beat Kansas City…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Dailyn Swain scored 13 points and Matas Vokietaitis scored 12 points and Texas beat Kansas City 71-55 on Saturday.

Reserve Lassina Traore scored 10 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Longhorns (3-1) who had 10 players in the scoring column. It was Traore’s 33rd career double-double.

CJ Evans scored 17 points and Jayson Petty scored 10 for Kansas City (1-3). The Roos shot just 8% (1 of 13) from 3-point range.

Texas outrebounded Kansas City 50-34.

The Longhorns led 14-4 a little more than six minutes in and were largely never threatened. Chendall Weaver made 1 of 2 foul shots for a 22-8 lead before Kansas City went on a 10-2 run to get within 24-18 on a basket by Evans with 6:35 before halftime. Texas responded and outscored the Roos 14-8 and went to intermission up 38-26.

Texas led by double digits for all but a minute in the second half and reached its first 20-point lead, 62-42, with 4:25 remaining.

