Swain scores 26, Heide and Vokietaitis have 20 each, Texas defeats Rider 99-65

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Dailyn Swain scored 26 points, Camden Heide and Matas Vokietaitis each added 20, and Texas picked up a 99-65 win over Rider on Tuesday night.

Swain was 9-for-11 from the field and 8-for-8 from the charity stripe, coming one point shy of his career-high set with Xavier in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Simeon Wilcher scored 12 points and dished five assists, a game-high. Heide, Swain, Jordan Pope, and Lassina Traore each grabbed five rebounds. Chendall Weaver had three of Texas’ 10 steals.

The Longhorns (4-1) led for all but the first 14 seconds of the game, and took a 44-28 advantage into the half. Texas won the glass battle, 39-37, and had 34 fast break points to Rider’s 4.

Texas has reached the 90-point threshold in three of their four wins this season, and has out-rebounded every opponent.

Flash Burton had 16 points on 6-of-13 shooting for the Broncs (2-2). Shemani Fuller grabbed a game-high seven rebounds.

