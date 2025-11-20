Sumler leads Charleston Southern against East Carolina after 29-point game

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-3) at East Carolina Pirates (2-2) Greenville, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-3) at East Carolina Pirates (2-2)

Greenville, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern faces East Carolina after A’lahn Sumler scored 29 points in Charleston Southern’s 103-91 victory against the IU Indianapolis Jaguars.

East Carolina went 19-14 overall last season while going 12-6 at home. The Pirates averaged 13.6 points off of turnovers, 13.2 second-chance points and 15.7 bench points last season.

The Buccaneers have gone 1-2 away from home. Charleston Southern averages 19.5 assists per game to lead the Big South, paced by Sumler with 3.8.

