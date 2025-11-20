Live Radio
Sumler leads Charleston Southern against East Carolina after 29-point game

The Associated Press

November 20, 2025, 4:49 AM

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-3) at East Carolina Pirates (2-2)

Greenville, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern faces East Carolina after A’lahn Sumler scored 29 points in Charleston Southern’s 103-91 victory against the IU Indianapolis Jaguars.

East Carolina went 19-14 overall last season while going 12-6 at home. The Pirates averaged 13.6 points off of turnovers, 13.2 second-chance points and 15.7 bench points last season.

The Buccaneers have gone 1-2 away from home. Charleston Southern averages 19.5 assists per game to lead the Big South, paced by Sumler with 3.8.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

