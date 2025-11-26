Suder’s 20 lead Miami (OH) past UNC Greensboro 82-71

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Peter Suder’s 20 points helped Miami (OH) defeat UNC Greensboro 82-71 on Wednesday in the Riley…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Peter Suder’s 20 points helped Miami (OH) defeat UNC Greensboro 82-71 on Wednesday in the Riley Decker Showcase.

Suder added seven rebounds and four steals for the RedHawks (6-0). Almar Atlason scored 18 points while shooting 6 for 12 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds. Brant Byers shot 3 for 6 from beyond the arc and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points. The RedHawks picked up their sixth straight win.

KJ Younger led the way for the Spartans (1-7) with 14 points and six rebounds. Justin Neely added 13 points and 11 rebounds for UNC Greensboro. Assane Mandian also put up 11 points.

Suder scored eight points in the first half and Miami (OH) went into halftime trailing 42-34. Miami (OH) pulled off the victory after a 7-0 second-half run erased a one-point deficit and gave them the lead at 68-62 with 5:57 left in the half. Atlason scored 14 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.