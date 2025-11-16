Suarez, Miles power No. 17 TCU to a 69-59 win over No. 10 N.C. State

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Marta Suarez scored 26 points and No. 17 TCU passed its first major challenge of the…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Marta Suarez scored 26 points and No. 17 TCU passed its first major challenge of the season by beating No. 10 N.C. State 69-59 on Sunday.

Olivia Miles, a transfer from Notre Dame, had another solid game against N.C. State, finishing with 15 points and 14 rebounds as the Horned Frogs (4-0) pulled away in a matchup between teams that reached the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament last season.

Clara Silva added 11 points and 12 rebounds and Emily Hunter had 11 points for TCU, which entered the game with three home victories by 39 or more points.

Tilda Trygger scored 15 points and Destiny Lunan had 10 points for N.C. State (2-2), which faced a Top 25 team for the third time this season. The Wolfpack shot 33.3% from the field.

Suarez shot 4 for 8 from 3-point range and went 10 for 18 overall. She helped California knock off N.C. State last season.

Miles faced N.C. State frequently while with Notre Dame, scoring 22 points in last February’s 104-95 double-overtime loss to the Wolfpack in Raleigh.

This marked the only power-conference game on TCU’s non-league schedule until mid-January.

TCU was up 15-5 early. Miles scored five consecutive points as the Horned Frogs built a 51-38 advantage.

The Wolfpack missed their last seven shots of the third quarter and trailed 56-40. They rebounded by scoring the first eight points of the fourth quarter.

N.C. State was scoreless for the final 3:25 of the first half as the Horned Frogs scored 10 straight points – six on a pair of Suarez 3-pointers – for a 36-31 halftime edge. TCU’s scoring run reached 12-0 with the first basket of the second half, while the Wolfpack’s scoring drought exceeded six minutes.

The Horned Frogs also defeated the Wolfpack last November, winning 76-73 at home.

Up next

TCU: Hosts Tarleton State on Thursday.

N.C. State: Hosts Coastal Carolina on Wednesday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP mobile app). AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.