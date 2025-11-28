Suarez, Miles lead No. 8 TCU over UAB 82-61 at Cancun Challenge

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Marta Suarez scored 19 points, Olivia Miles added 18 and No. 8 TCU beat UAB 82-61…

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Marta Suarez scored 19 points, Olivia Miles added 18 and No. 8 TCU beat UAB 82-61 on Friday night at the Cancun Challenge.

Suarez shot 8 of 16 from the floor and made three 3-pointers. Miles finished 7 of 12 from the floor and had six assists. Donovyn Hunter added 14 points to go with three steals for TCU (8-0), which beat Richmond 68-52 in Thursday’s tournament game.

Eleecia Carter scored 17 points off the bench and Molly Moffitt scored 16 to lead UAB (3-4).

TCU built a 26-16 first-quarter lead and a 43-25 advantage at halftime. Suarez and Miles each scored 12 first-half points, with Suarez scoring nine points during in an 18-5 opening run. The pair have scored in double figures in each of TCU’s eight games this season.

TCU is 5-0 against UAB.

Up next

TCU hosts Incarnate Word on Wednesday.

UAB plays at home against Southern Illinois on Wednesday.

