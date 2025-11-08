Live Radio
Strong leads No. 1 UConn against Florida State after 21-point game

The Associated Press

November 8, 2025, 4:45 AM

Florida State Seminoles (2-0) at UConn Huskies (1-0)

Storrs, Connecticut; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UConn hosts Florida State after Sarah Strong scored 21 points in UConn’s 79-66 win over the Louisville Cardinals.

UConn went 15-1 at home last season while going 37-3 overall. The Huskies averaged 11.4 steals, 4.1 blocks and 10.2 turnovers per game last season.

Florida State finished 24-9 overall a season ago while going 7-5 on the road. The Seminoles averaged 86.9 points per game last season, 14.1 from the free-throw line and 25.5 from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

