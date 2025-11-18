Strong, Ellis combine for 29 off the bench in South Carolina’s 87-58 win over Radford

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Elijah Strong and Eli Ellis combined for 29 points off the bench to lead South Carolina…

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Elijah Strong and Eli Ellis combined for 29 points off the bench to lead South Carolina 87-58 over Radford on Tuesday.

Strong had 15 on 7-of-10 shooting, while Ellis scored 14, going 5 for 8 and making all four of his free-throw attempts. Mike Sharavjamts notched a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

It’s the fourth consecutive game that the Gamecocks (4-0) have scored 81 points or more to start the season. The result extended their record to 16-0 under fourth-year head coach Lamont Paris when scoring 80 points or more.

South Carolina started the game on a 7-0 run and never trailed, though Radford leveled with its own seven-point run. An 8-0 run later in a 40-25 first half — with scores from Strong, Ellis and Sharavjamts — extended the lead to 10, and it never got closer than seven from that point on.

Del Jones had 16 points for the Highlanders (2-4), shooting 6 for 15. Dennis Parker Jr.’s 10 points on 3-of-5 shooting made him the only other player in double figures for a Highlanders team that was 31% from the field and 29% from 3-point territory.

