Stony Brook visits Rutgers following Ndiaye’s 23-point game

Stony Brook Seawolves (1-1) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (2-0)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers takes on Stony Brook after Nene Ndiaye scored 23 points in Rutgers’ 64-55 victory over the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

Rutgers went 12-9 at home a season ago while going 13-20 overall. The Scarlet Knights averaged 67.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.2 last season.

Stony Brook went 7-11 in CAA action and 2-12 on the road last season. The Seawolves gave up 61.5 points per game while committing 14.1 fouls last season.

