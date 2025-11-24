Stony Brook takes on Pacific

Pacific Tigers (3-2) vs. Stony Brook Seawolves (4-1) Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 11:30 a.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -4.5;…

Pacific Tigers (3-2) vs. Stony Brook Seawolves (4-1)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 11:30 a.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -4.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific and Stony Brook meet at Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The Seawolves are 4-1 in non-conference play. Stony Brook ranks second in the CAA in team defense, giving up 63.6 points while holding opponents to 39.3% shooting.

The Tigers have a 3-2 record in non-conference games. Pacific ranks seventh in the WCC shooting 33.7% from 3-point range.

Stony Brook scores 80.6 points, 9.6 more per game than the 71.0 Pacific gives up. Pacific averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Stony Brook gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Pratt is scoring 21.0 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Seawolves. Rob Brown III is averaging 13.2 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 31.7%.

Elias Ralph is averaging 16 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers. TJ Wainwright is averaging 13.2 points.

