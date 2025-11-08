Stony Brook takes on Maine after Shoshkikj’s 20-point showing

Maine Black Bears (0-1) at Stony Brook Seawolves (1-0) Stony Brook, New York; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Maine Black Bears (0-1) at Stony Brook Seawolves (1-0)

Stony Brook, New York; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seawolves -5.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook takes on Maine after Andrej Shoshkikj scored 20 points in Stony Brook’s 66-59 win over the Farmingdale State (NY) Rams.

Stony Brook went 5-9 at home last season while going 8-24 overall. The Seawolves allowed opponents to score 74.1 points per game and shoot 47.6% from the field last season.

Maine went 20-14 overall a season ago while going 8-11 on the road. The Black Bears averaged 70.9 points per game last season, 33.3 in the paint, 16.6 off of turnovers and 11.6 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

