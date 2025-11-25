Stony Brook squares off against Bethune-Cookman

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-4) vs. Stony Brook Seawolves (4-2) Daytona Beach, Florida; Tuesday, 11 a.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -1.5;…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-4) vs. Stony Brook Seawolves (4-2)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Tuesday, 11 a.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -1.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook takes on Bethune-Cookman at Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The Seawolves are 4-2 in non-conference play. Stony Brook ranks second in the CAA in team defense, giving up 67.3 points while holding opponents to 43.0% shooting.

The Wildcats are 2-4 in non-conference play. Bethune-Cookman ranks fifth in the SWAC giving up 81.5 points while holding opponents to 46.8% shooting.

Stony Brook averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Bethune-Cookman allows. Bethune-Cookman averages 11.7 more points per game (79.0) than Stony Brook allows (67.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Pratt is scoring 18.0 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Seawolves. Rob Brown III is averaging 12.3 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 32.8%.

Jakobi Heady is averaging 16.8 points for the Wildcats. Arterio Morris is averaging 14.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

