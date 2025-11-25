Stony Brook Seawolves take on the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (3-2) vs. Stony Brook Seawolves (2-4) Atlanta; Tuesday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook squares…

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (3-2) vs. Stony Brook Seawolves (2-4)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook squares off against Central Arkansas at Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Seawolves have a 2-4 record in non-conference games. Stony Brook scores 62.7 points while outscoring opponents by 2.4 points per game.

The Sugar Bears have a 3-2 record in non-conference games. Central Arkansas averages 82.2 points and has outscored opponents by 19.8 points per game.

Stony Brook’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Central Arkansas gives up. Central Arkansas has shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points above the 40.7% shooting opponents of Stony Brook have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caitlin Frost is shooting 37.0% and averaging 12.0 points for the Seawolves. Diaka Berete is averaging 10.5 points.

Shae Littleford is averaging 16.8 points and 1.6 steals for the Sugar Bears. Cheyanne Kemp is averaging 13.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

