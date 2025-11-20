Stony Brook plays Brown after Pratt’s 22-point game

Brown Bears (1-4) at Stony Brook Seawolves (3-1) Stony Brook, New York; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seawolves…

Brown Bears (1-4) at Stony Brook Seawolves (3-1)

Stony Brook, New York; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seawolves -5.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook plays Brown after Erik Pratt scored 22 points in Stony Brook’s 86-79 loss to the Yale Bulldogs.

Stony Brook finished 5-9 at home last season while going 8-24 overall. The Seawolves allowed opponents to score 74.1 points per game and shoot 47.6% from the field last season.

The Bears are 0-1 on the road. Brown is seventh in the Ivy League with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by N’famara Dabo averaging 2.6.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

