Stonehill visits Zimmerman and Quinnipiac

Stonehill Skyhawks (2-6) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (4-3)

Hamden, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -14.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac hosts Stonehill after Jaden Zimmerman scored 26 points in Quinnipiac’s 102-91 loss to the UCF Knights.

The Bobcats have gone 2-1 at home. Quinnipiac ranks fifth in the MAAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 78.1 points while holding opponents to 45.2% shooting.

The Skyhawks are 0-4 on the road. Stonehill is 1-3 against opponents with a winning record.

Quinnipiac scores 80.1 points, 6.6 more per game than the 73.5 Stonehill gives up. Stonehill’s 42.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than Quinnipiac has given up to its opponents (45.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Zimmerman is shooting 35.5% and averaging 15.7 points for the Bobcats. Samson Reilly is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers.

Hermann Koffi is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Skyhawks. Davante Hackett is averaging 10.1 points and 4.1 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

