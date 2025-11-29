Stonehill visits Quinnipiac after Zimmerman’s 26-point game

Stonehill Skyhawks (2-6) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (4-3) Hamden, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac takes on Stonehill after…

Stonehill Skyhawks (2-6) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (4-3)

Hamden, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac takes on Stonehill after Jaden Zimmerman scored 26 points in Quinnipiac’s 102-91 loss to the UCF Knights.

The Bobcats have gone 2-1 at home. Quinnipiac has a 2-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Skyhawks are 0-4 in road games. Stonehill is third in the NEC with 13.8 assists per game led by Rex Sunderland averaging 3.4.

Quinnipiac averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Stonehill allows. Stonehill’s 42.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than Quinnipiac has allowed to its opponents (45.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Zimmerman is shooting 35.5% and averaging 15.7 points for the Bobcats. Samson Reilly is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers.

Hermann Koffi is shooting 41.6% and averaging 15.9 points for the Skyhawks. Davante Hackett is averaging 10.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.