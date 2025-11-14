Stonehill visits Fairfield following Sparks’ 20-point performance

Stonehill Skyhawks (1-2) at Fairfield Stags (1-2) Fairfield, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stags -7.5; over/under is…

Stonehill Skyhawks (1-2) at Fairfield Stags (1-2)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stags -7.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield faces Stonehill after Braden Sparks scored 20 points in Fairfield’s 82-59 loss to the Seton Hall Pirates.

Fairfield finished 8-6 at home last season while going 12-20 overall. The Stags gave up 72.6 points per game while committing 16.5 fouls last season.

Stonehill finished 15-17 overall with a 3-13 record on the road last season. The Skyhawks averaged 14.4 assists per game on 23.7 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.