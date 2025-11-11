Live Radio
Stonehill takes on Rhode Island following Koffi’s 27-point outing

The Associated Press

November 11, 2025, 4:59 AM

Stonehill Skyhawks (1-1) at Rhode Island Rams (1-1)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -13.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill visits Rhode Island after Hermann Koffi scored 27 points in Stonehill’s 72-64 loss to the DePaul Blue Demons.

Rhode Island went 18-13 overall a season ago while going 14-3 at home. The Rams averaged 12.2 points off of turnovers, 9.5 second-chance points and 21.4 bench points last season.

Stonehill went 7-10 in NEC action and 3-13 on the road last season. The Skyhawks averaged 11.3 points off of turnovers, 9.6 second-chance points and 2.6 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

