Stonehill Skyhawks to square off against the DePaul Blue Demons Friday

Stonehill Skyhawks (1-0) at DePaul Blue Demons (1-0) Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Demons -21.5; over/under…

Stonehill Skyhawks (1-0) at DePaul Blue Demons (1-0)

Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Demons -21.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul hosts Stonehill.

DePaul went 14-20 overall with an 11-8 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Blue Demons averaged 72.4 points per game while shooting 44.6% from the field and 34.4% from deep last season.

Stonehill finished 15-17 overall with a 3-13 record on the road a season ago. The Skyhawks gave up 70.1 points per game while committing 16.6 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.