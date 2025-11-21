Stonehill Skyhawks take on the Lafayette Leopards on 5-game skid

Lafayette Leopards (1-4) at Stonehill Skyhawks (1-5) South Easton, Massachusetts; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Leopards -1.5; over/under…

Lafayette Leopards (1-4) at Stonehill Skyhawks (1-5)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Leopards -1.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill aims to end its five-game slide when the Skyhawks play Lafayette.

The Skyhawks are 1-0 on their home court. Stonehill ranks seventh in the NEC with 7.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Ridvan Tutic averaging 2.2.

The Leopards are 0-3 on the road. Lafayette ranks ninth in the Patriot League giving up 80.8 points while holding opponents to 45.8% shooting.

Stonehill averages 68.7 points per game, 12.1 fewer points than the 80.8 Lafayette gives up. Lafayette averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Stonehill gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hermann Koffi is shooting 45.3% from beyond the arc with 4.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, while averaging 18 points. Raymond Espinal-Guzman is shooting 43.1% and averaging 9.8 points.

Caleb Williams is averaging 17.2 points for the Leopards. Andrew Phillips is averaging 15.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

